BC Reveals New Gold Helmet
A month and a half ago, BC released its new Adidas uniforms. The larger jersey numbers, more traditional digit font and stripe-less pants differentiated the threads from their Under Armour predecessors.
It wasn’t until Monday, however, that fans got a close-up look at the Eagles’ new helmets.
They’re still gold and, for the second consecutive season, stripe-less (BC, traditionally, wore the maroon stripe on its helmets from 1991 to 2019). But this shade of gold is darker.
The rich tone is deeper than Florida State’s gold and not as shiny as Notre Dame’s reflective domes. This stripe-less helmet and maroon facemask model mirrors that of BC’s most recognizable decade: the 80s, when BC posted three nine-plus win seasons and Doug Flutie became the only player in program history to win the Heisman Trophy.
That said, the Flutie-era gold helmets weren’t as pronounced as the 2021 version. It’s worth noting, though, that the new helmet matches BC’s pants better than last year’s.
Some love the look. Others miss the stripe. But one thing the Eagles faithful seem to agree upon is the return of BC’s retro logo on the uniform.