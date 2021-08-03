BC Reveals New Gold Helmet

A month and a half ago, BC released its new Adidas uniforms. The larger jersey numbers, more traditional digit font and stripe-less pants differentiated the threads from their Under Armour predecessors.

It wasn’t until Monday, however, that fans got a close-up look at the Eagles’ new helmets.

They’re still gold and, for the second consecutive season, stripe-less (BC, traditionally, wore the maroon stripe on its helmets from 1991 to 2019). But this shade of gold is darker.