BC Releases Week 1 Depth Chart

Boston College released its depth chart for its Week 1 home opener against Colgate on Sept. 4. Ten true freshmen made the two-deep, but a handful of starting spots are still unsettled. Still, we have a better idea of what this Eagles team will look like on Saturday.

Initial observations:

-The offensive line is back to its 2019 arrangement: Tyler Vrabel at LT, Zion Johnson at LG, Ben Petrula at RT. Last year: Vrabel was at RT, Johnson was at LT, Petrula was at RG. *Mahogany moves from LG to RG.

-BC's starting wide receivers: Zay Flowers (Z), Jaelen Gill (F) and CJ Lewis (X). Lewis beat out Kobay White (who led all BC WRs in receiving from 2017-19) for the starting spot at X. True freshmen Jaden Williams and Lewis Bond made the depth chart at X and F, respectively.

-Looks like Joey Luchetti and Jacksonville State transfer Trae Barry will continue to compete for the TE1 gig. Charlie Gordinier is listed as TE3. Missing from the two-deep is Spencer Witter, who was BC's TE2 last season.

-BC's coaching staff has raved about Travis Levy all offseason and pronounced him a three-down back. He's all alone as the Eagles' RB1. Alec Sinkfield, Xavier Coleman and Pat Garwo III are still competing for RB2. Could end up being a committee btwn the four of them anyway.

-BC lists a nickel spot on its two-deep, hinting at what will probably be a 4-2-5 base defense. Josh DeBerry is slotted in as the starting nickel, while Brandon Sebastian and Elijah Jones are on either corner.

-BC's starting DEs are Shitta Sillah and Marcus Valdez (a 2019 captain), but it looks like Donovan Ezeiruaku is giving Valdez a run for his money. Ezeiruaku (a true freshman) impressed in spring ball and fall camp. Izaiah Henderson is at NT, and Cam Horsley is at DT.

-Kam Arnold has SLB locked up for now, and Isaiah Graham-Mobley will be at MLB, but the weak side could feature Vinny DePalma or Bryce Steele (maybe a combo of the two in Week 1).

-Appears that the safety position still has some sorting out to do. Makes sense, given that BC has its most defensive experience there. Jason Maitre will be playing FS (was primarily a nickel in 2020). *No Deon Jones on the two-deep (still recovering from last year's knee injury)

-A lot of special teams positions still up for grabs. Aaron Boumerhi, Danny Longman and Connor Lytton (true freshman) are all at play for starting PK. And there's a long snapper battle between Aidan Livingston and Gunner Daniel (Wagner transfer).