BC Players Talk Pinstripe Bowl Experience So Far

BC has looked well taken care of since arriving in New York on Tuesday.



While there hasn't been any full team snowball fight videos like the one Nebraska put out, the Eagles have embraced everything this week brings as much as possible. Even running backs coach Savon Huggins announced the upcoming birth of child No. 3 on Twitter Christmas Eve, putting all sorts of good vibes out there. It's a business trip, but the players and staff have made sure to enjoy this last week together and the families that made the trip too. On Thursday, Max Tucker, Reed Harris and Joe Marinaro met with the media virtually. Here's what each of them had to say about the experience so far:



TUCKER

On what it's been like in NY so far

"We haven't really done much because it's been the holidays, we've had practice. So, we've just been meeting and having practice. We got to see the 9/11 Memorial Museum this morning and that was very meaningful to me. I wasn't a live, but seeing that was good. It was a good experience learning about that. Also, just practicing, going day-by-day, watching film, getting better every day. That's been meaningful to me because I'm trying to win the game."

On the Nebraska WR's

"You're treating every guy the same. There's a lot of guys with different characteristics, different abilities. So, really, you're studying every guy like they're the No. 1 guy. Similar to SMU where everybody had the same amount of catches, same amount of receptions, same amount of receiving yards...you just studying every guy like they the main guy and everyone gets treated equally...they got a little bit of everything. They're very versatile in the receiving end. They got a lot of guys that are big, a lot of guys that are fast, a lot of guys that are small. It's just going against different guys in practice, getting different looks. It's gonna prepare us for the game."

On representing Massachusetts as a local guy playing in NY

"It feels great. I haven't been to NY in a while, since I was younger. But, coming here and playing in Yankee Stadium, it's a great experience. It's probably even better than playing at Fenway. It's just coming to an iconic place, playing in a great stadium, playing in a great environment and I'm sure we'll have a great crowd as well."

On how he and the team have developed the last three-four weeks

"I feel like every guy has gotten better, Coach says everybody's getting better during these practices. We've had a lot of practices to get better, a lot of days of watching film. A lot of days of just studying and getting better day-by-day. So, I feel like along these days, along this month, we just got a lot better as a team. Everybody's meshing better. I feel like we getting ready for the 2025 team, so it's like...I feel like we good. We're gelling together. Everybody's just...we good."

On losing Amari Jackson and dealing with it as a unit all year

"We lost Amari early in the season and he was very important to me in my development here, getting me better, teaching me a lot of things because he's played a lot of football here. So, when Amari went down, I feel like we just knew we had to step it up. We had to come together as a defense because he meant a lot to this defense. He's a lockdown corner. When Amari went down, everybody just knew they had to step up. Young guys had to come up. A lot of guys that didn't play had to play. I feel like as a unit, we'r more experienced after that, but we still missing him as well."

On Donovan Ezeirauku and what he does for the DB's

"Don, he's a great player. I mean, he allows us to just play free. Allows the ball to come out quick. Allows the defense to play just on the toes. Like, I feel like as a corner you never really...last year, we didn't have a lot of pass rush. But, this year, Donovan really came through and he made a lot of plays for the team. So, it just allows...as a corner, it allows you to play more free. It does allow you to sit there, have your back to the QB...the ball comes out fast and you can make plays on the ball as well. Like, the one I made at Florida State, he was the one who caused that. He hit the QB, ball came out fast and I had a pick. Just making those plays as a D-end, it's very important to the defense and it's probably one of the most important positions on the defense."

HARRIS

On when it clicked this year for him

"I'd say after the Missouri game. Even though we did lose that game, that was probably...I'd say that was the moment it kind of clicked for me because we were playing against an SEC team, playing against the highest level of competition that there is in college football. I definitely think that helped me from a playing aspect, just being able to see what it looks like at the highest level."

On the balance in practice between prepping for the game and 2025

"In practice, it's getting the young guys enough reps so that they know they can be confident going into this game, especially. Then, using that knowledge to move forward into the 2025 season. I think that's really important for them."

On the tight ends and the ability to stretch the field when they make plays

"That stretches the field like, a lot. When we can get the ball to as many people as possible, whether it's the tight ends, the running backs or the receivers, that helps the offense more and more because going...players on the defense won't be able to predict where we go. Say if we get the ball to the receivers this play and then the next play we hit the tight ends on a quick little flat route. Then, next play we're running it. You never know what we're going to do. I think that helps us a lot."

On his mindset heading into the bowl game

"I'd say going into this game, knowing it's the last game, I can really just lay everything out on the line, play as hard as I want to and try to just make as many memories as possible before this season's over. Even though I do have three years left. My mindset going into this game is when it's run, hit the safeties as hard as I can. When it's a pass, catch the ball and try to get as many yards."

On the connection between him and Grayson James

"Me and Grayson have been getting reps together since the summer, so we've basically grown together as the offense has evolved. That definitely helps a lot when we're trying to connect on passes."

MARINARO



On playing his final game

"It's definitely a little weird, sad...you know, like today is the last real practice for me.We've got a walkthrough tomorrow obviously. But, I'm just trying to take in every last moment and really enjoy these last few days with my teammates and playing football. I don't think it's sunk in completely, but I'm starting to definitely feel the gravity of the situation of you will."

On what he's studying in grad school and how it feels to have an advanced degree

"Yeah, so BC has a pretty cool program that's a dual MBA and Masters of Science and Finance. So, I'm doing that right now. I was just applying for the MBA and when I saw both this dual degree track I was kind of like 'why not?' It feels awesome. I really wanted to take advantage of being here and take advantage of my five years here and try to get the most out of my opportunity academically as I could. The professors have been great. I've taken a lot of interesting classes and I'm really passionate what I'm learning about. So, obviously, I love football, but I've really enjoyed that part of my experience at BC almost equally as much."

On defending Nebraska's rushing attack

"One's a little bit quicker, a little bit smaller and I played against him in high school a little bit in Minnesota. He's a good player. Then, they've got another big back, some more power. Then, they've got another guy who's a little smaller, a little quicker too. It's kind of very similar to us. They have a lot of guys who do a lot of different things. We've just got to be aware of KYP...Know Your Personnel. Know who's out there. Know what they do well and be ready to defend them."

On possibly winning eight wins for the first time since 2009

"I think we all want to do this for the school, for the program and for Coach O'Brien, this being his first year. For all the seniors that aren't going to play here again. In a sense, there's a lot riding on this game and it kind of has a lot of importance. But, at the same time, you've just got to remind yourself - even though this is my last game ever - it's just another game. One foot, one step at a time. Treat it like every other game. Prepare the same way. Don't let it affect you too much. At the end of the day, just go out there and have fun."

On watching the young guys develop and seeing the foundation be laid in his final days with BC

"I guess I'll kind of answer this in two different ways kind of. There's the younger guys who have been here this year through the whole year. They're doing a great job, especially in bowl prep. Everyone's getting a lot of reps, they're working their butts off, they're learning the defense or the offense or special teams...there's a ton of guys that are really taking advantage of their opportunities. I have a lot of confidence in those guys. Then, there's the handful of guys that got here a couple days ago that are freshman for next year. They're doing a really good job too. They're not afraid to jump in there. They're working their butts off too. And you know, they don't really know what's going on at all. I'm sure having like, your first practice at Columbia in New York City when you thought you were going to BC...that's gotta be a little weird. But, they're doing a really good job of trying to take everything in stride and we're trying to pull them along. All the older guys here really feel like we've established a good foundation for this program to build on. We're going to continue to support the program obviously and we have a ton of confidence in the younger guys. We're really happy with where the program's heading and we want to get one more win to kind of help the team left themselves up into next year."

On Dylan Raiola's mobility

"He's very talented. I think that's pretty apparent on tape. So, just kind of points to the importance of knowing your job, knowing what they're doing, knowing where you gotta be, when you gotta be there. Everybody being on the same page every play. It's no different than preparing for any other good QB, but it adds a level of difficulty or level of importance as they get more talented. So, it's just really important we do our job every play, we know what we're doing. We try to anticipate what they're doing and hopefully we're in the right spot at the right time."

On if he's talked to Vinny DePalma

"Yeah. Vinny's one of my best buddies, so we talk all the time. He actually came to my family's Thanksgiving this year. So, we're in touch all the time. He's had a lot of words of encouragement for me, telling me he''s proud of me. He was a big factor in my maturation through this program and my growth. I even remember Covid year when I was a true freshman and he was hurt that year...he would draw up all the plays on the sideline and I didn't really know what was going on. But, just drawing up the plays for the defense to go over and I would stand with him every game and he kind of taught me a ton about football just that year just standing on the sidelines with him. I had just gotten to campus a couple months ago and didn't really know what was happening. He's always been by my side and he's been great to me throughout this whole process, my whole time at BC and still today."