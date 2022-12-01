You’d think a 3-9 season would limit your national recognition, but it turns out that wasn’t the case for Boston College.

On Tuesday, seven different Eagles received All-ACC honors when the league announced its list. As you’d expect, Zay Flowers led the way as the team’s only First Team All-ACC member. It was Flowers’ third time being selected to the team, but only his second time being named a first-teamer.

Flowers was an absolute no-brainer for First Team selection given the year and career he had while playing at The Heights. Flowers broke every major receiving record at BC. Flowers is now first in receptions (200), receiving yards (3,056) and receiving touchdowns (29). Flowers also had a record-setting single season total of 78 passes caught - which puts him in a tie for a season - and he posted just the fourth 1,000-yard season by an Eagle with 1,077 yards. He also set a single e season record with 12 touchdown receptions.

Sophomore defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was voted to the second team while five players received honorable mention recognition from the ACC. Senior defensive back Josh DeBerry, graduate linebacker Vinny DePalma, graduate cornerback Elijah Jones, graduate defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka and graduate safety Jaiden Woodbey were all on that list.

Ezeiruaku is going to be the next major force on this Eagles defense and should take on a big time leadership role heading into 2023. The loss of the other guys will be extremely impactful, but they also left quite a legacy their final years at Boston College, ones that the younger guys could and should now strive for.

Ezeiruaku totaled 61 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Perhaps most impressively and most importantly, Ezeiruaku had 0.71 sacks per game, which ranked second in the ACC. Ezeiruaku also had three forced fumbles and two pass breakups this season and seems to only be scratching the surface of what he can be.

DeBerry - who was named to the 2021 second-team - and Woodbey each earned their second career All-ACC honor. DeBerry had 50 tackles, four pass breakups, 3.5 TFLs and an interception this year. Woodbey was second on the team with 79 tackles and recently announced he’s be headed for the NFL Draft.

DePalma might be one of the biggest losses this offseason simply from a leadership standpoint, but his talent on the field was undeniable as well. The veteran linebacker led the Eagles with 87 tackles, which was 14th in the ACC. DePalma also added seven tackles for a loss one forced fumble with one recovered too.Jones was third in the ACC with 1.4 passes defended per game, 13 PBUs and two interceptions. He added 34 tackles. Onwuka was one of the most disruptive forces in the run game in the entire ACC and he too will be a big loss. The big time run stuffer had 41 tackles, and a game winning blocked PAT this past season.The record might not have shown it, but the talent was there once again for the Eagles this season and the ACC voters made sure it was recognized.