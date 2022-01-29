BC-Pitt Postponed a Day Because of Boston Blizzard

The ACC announced Friday evening that Boston College men's basketball's Saturday afternoon game against Pittsburgh has been postponed to Sunday because of the severe snow storm hitting the Boston area this weekend.

The game is scheduled to tip off at the same time, 4 p.m., just a day later.

That said, the broadcast network has yet to be determined.

BC (8-11, 3-6 ACC) and Pitt (8-12, 3-6) met on Jan. 8, and the Panthers held on for a 69-67 victory, which extended, at the time, BC's 15-game road losing streak that dated back to the 2019-20 season.

The Eagles closed an eight-point gap in the second half to tie the game at 64-64 with 1:39 left. Following four Pitt free throws, an old-fashioned 3-point play from TJ Bickerstaff got BC within one. John Hugley, who turned in a 32-13 double-double, went 1-of-2 at the line, giving the Eagles the chance to tie or win the game at the buzzer.

Makai Ashton-Langford went coast-to-coast to force overtime, but his runner was off the mark, and Pitt secured its first ACC win of the season.