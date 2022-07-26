BC Picked to Finish Second-to-Last in 2022 ACC Atlantic

This is the last season the ACC will have divisions, and the media isn't too optimistic about where Boston College will finish in its half of the conference.

In this year's ACC Preseason Poll, the Eagles were picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic Division. BC received 469 points among the 164 voters—268 more points than last place Syracuse but 40 fewer than fifth place Florida State.

Even so, BC snagged one ACC title vote. Clemson was the overwhelming favorite to take home the conference, though. The Tigers have won the ACC six of the last seven years. North Carolina State was second with 38 overall champion votes. Miami came in third with eight such votes.

The Hurricanes, who are expected to return to national prominence with Mario Cristobal at the helm, are favored to claim the Coastal Division. They received 98 first-place votes. This is the sixth time—but first since 2018—that Miami has been projected as the Coastal Division champion. The 'Canes lone Coastal title came in 2017. Meanwhile, reigning conference champion Pittsburgh reeled in 38 first-place votes.

Over in the Atlantic, Clemson gobbled up 111 first-place votes, and N.C. State was second with 44 first-place votes. Wake Forest, last year's Atlantic Division winner, grabbed just six first-place votes.