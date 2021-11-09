BC Opens as Two-Point Underdog at Georgia Tech

At this point, Boston College is used to the whole underdog thing. The Eagles (5-4, 1-4 ACC) haven’t been favored since Week 3 at Temple. That could change with a win Saturday in Atlanta.

For now, though, Action Network has the Eagles as two-point dogs to Georgia Tech (3-6, 2-5 ACC), which is 4-5 against the spread this season. BC, meanwhile, is 5-4 ATS in 2021.

Last week, the line dipped approaching kickoff with the unexpected return of BC starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who came back from a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand after a six-game hiatus.

BC covered the 0.5-point spread with ease, beating Virginia Tech, 17-3.

GT is 2-2 in games in which it has been favored this year. The Yellow Jackets lost their season opener to Northern Illinois, a 20-point underdog. Then they fell to the Hokies at home, who were 3.5-point dogs.

Geoff Collins’ team has had a weird season. GT had that bad loss in Week 1, then gave Clemson a run for its money in Death Valley before trouncing a North Carolina team that just upset Wake Forest this past weekend. GT’s last four games have all been decided by fewer than 10 points: that includes a four-point, too-close-for-comfort win over Duke and an eight-point loss to Virginia in a good ol’ shootout.

Last year, BC handed GT a 48-27 loss in Alumni Stadium.