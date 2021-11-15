BC Opens as 2.5-Point Favorite Versus FSU

After two consecutive ACC wins, in large part thanks to the return of starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, Boston College enters Week 12 as a 2.5-point favorite over Florida State, according to Action Network.

The Eagles opened last week as 2-point underdogs for their cross-division game at Georgia Tech, however, by the time the contest rolled around, BC was the favorite by that same margin.

Jeff Hafley’s Eagles more than covered, defeating the reeling yet competitive Yellow Jackets, 41-30, in Bobby Dodd Stadium. It was a roller coaster victory for BC, which erased a 21-7 first-half deficit with three touchdown drives that each spanned less than two minutes.

Jurkovec rushed for three touchdowns in the win and threw for two others as BC scored 40-plus points against an ACC opponent for the ninth time in program history.

FSU, meanwhile, is coming off a thrilling 31-28 win over Miami. Head coach Mike Norvell’s team staked itself to a 20-7 halftime lead, which soon disappeared, but quarterback Jordan Travis orchestrated a game-winning, 80-yard touchdown drive that featured a 4th-and-14 conversion and was capped by Travis himself finding the end zone from a yard out.

It was revenge for the Seminoles, who were thrashed by Miami last year, 52-10. Saturday marked the first time FSU has beaten either Clemson, Florida or Miami since 2017.

The Seminoles started the year 0-4, then won three straight before dropping two and a row. Last weekend, they got the ship back on course, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup with BC.

FSU leads the all-time series, 12-5, and has beaten the Eagles in nine of the teams’ last 10 meetings.

The one exception was BC’s 35-3 Red Bandana Game victory in 2017.