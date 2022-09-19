As of this week, Boston College has a 4% chance to make a bowl game, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. FPI isn't high on the Eagles (1-2, 0-1 ACC) and neither are the sports books.

Florida State (3-0, 1-0) is a 16.5-point favorite over BC for the teams' primetime Week 4 matchup, according to Action Network.

The BC money line is at +575, and the over/under total is 48.5, per Action Network.

BC is heading down to Tallahassee to play the Seminoles in Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time since 2018.

FSU leads the all-time series, 13-5, and the Seminoles have won 10 of the teams' last 11 meetings. BC's lone victory in that span came in 2017 when the Eagles whooped FSU, 35-3, in their annual Red Bandana Game. That outcome was arguably the breaking point for then-FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher, who resigned after the season before jumping to Texas A&M.

But former BC head coach Steve Addazio punted the game away the following year in Tallahassee, saying goodbye to BC's top-25 ranking, and the Seminoles haven't looked back since. While close, the last two matchups have gone FSU's way, despite both being played at BC. Last year, the Eagles nearly staged a 23-point second-half comeback but fell short.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse both left last week's game at Louisville with injuries. Their statuses remain up in the air, as Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell provided a vague update regarding their availability Monday.

Backup signal caller Tate Rodemaker, a redshirt sophomore, piloted the Seminoles to a 35-31 victory over Louisville. Rodemaker struggled initially, but, after halftime, he established quite the connection with Arizona State transfer wide receiver Johnny Wilson.

FSU, which started last season 0-4, is 3-0 for the first time since 2015.