The ninth head coach in Boston College baseball history will be Todd Interdonato.



In a release sent out on Thursday, the Eagles officially named Interdonato the successor to long-time head coach Mike Gambino, who stunningly took the Penn State job a few weeks ago.



Donato will formally be introduced and answer questions at a press conference inside the Pete Frates Center on Monday (10 A.M.), but had a few words to share in the statement prior to getting to Chestnut Hill.



“My wife Melissa, our girls and I are thrilled to be here in Boston and to lead this program,” said Interdonato. “Thank you to Father Leahy, Blake James and all those involved in the hiring process for having the confidence in me to continue pushing BC baseball forward.

“We’re going to build on a strong Birdball foundation, while developing our own exciting and aggressive style of baseball. My intention is to create a player-centric program that puts the development of BC’s world-class student-athletes at the forefront. More than anything, I’m excited to get started and honored for the opportunity and challenge of making Boston College a perennial postseason player.“



Athletic director Blake James also had a few things to say.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Interdonato and his family to the Boston College family,” said James. “Todd is a proven winner, a championship coach, a developer of young men on and off the baseball diamond and a man whose values align with ours. I have no doubt that he will elevate our baseball program to unprecedented heights and we cannot wait for him to get started."



Like Gambino, Interdonato had been at his previous employer for a long time. After 16 years as the head coach of Wofford, Interdonato comes to BC having won 455 games since he took the job in 2008. Wofford won 35 games or more five times and won three conference titles. Last year, the Terriers went 40-19, had the 13th-best team average in the country at .314 and led the nation in walks per nine innings (2.38).

