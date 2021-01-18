BC offers three defensive prospects
Several new offers have gone out from the Boston College football staff over the last week.The newest Eagle targets are all defensive prospects from the east coast, but different states.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news