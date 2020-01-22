News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 10:05:27 -0600') }} football Edit

BC offers dual-threat QB from 2021 class

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Every offer the new BC staff sends out these days is interesting and worth looking into as we try to forecast what path the Eagles will forge in the future, but quarterback offers are especially in...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}