BC-Notre Dame Date Set for 2022

The latest edition of the Holy War is officially on the calendar. Boston College will travel to South Bend next season to play Notre Dame on Nov. 19.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 16-9. It used to be tied, but the Fighting Irish have won seven in a row, including last year’s 45-31 bout in an empty Alumni Stadium.

The last time the teams met in Notre Dame Stadium was Nov. 23, 2019. Dennis Grosel was in at quarterback for the Eagles and actually helped stake the Eagles to a 7-3 lead. After that, though, it was all Irish in a 40-7 blowout. At the end, Notre Dame inserted backup quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who, ironically, transferred to BC following the season.

Jurkovec announced Monday that he’ll be returning to Chestnut Hill for the 2022 season rather than declaring for the NFL Draft.

Jurkovec was asked if he had glanced at the 2022 schedule yet toward the end of an ACC Network interview on “Packer and Durham” Tuesday.

“I have,” Jurkovec said. “And an important game on that is Notre Dame. It’s an exciting one. To be able to go back to Notre Dame and play on that field.”

Notre Dame just promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach. The Irish will play Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. Meanwhile, BC will face East Carolina in the Military Bowl.

BC’s four-game non-conference slate is now set for 2022.

The Eagles will open the year against Rutgers (Sept. 3) and then will host Maine (Sept. 17). The following month, they’ll head to UConn (Oct. 29) before making the trip to Notre Dame (Nov. 19).