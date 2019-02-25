BC making an impression on Trapilo
The football recruiting process has been moving at a modest pace for high three-star BC High offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, but that's not for lack of interest.The 6-foot-8, 255-pound tackle, ranke...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news