EagleAction - BC-Louisville Moves Back to Thanksgiving Weekend

Five days after Boston College’s home game against Louisville was rescheduled for Dec. 12 because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Miami, the matchup has been moved back to Thanksgiving weekend because of more coronavirus complications—this time at Wake Forest.

Following positive tests within the program and subsequent quarantining, Wake Forest’s Saturday game at Duke was canceled. The Demon Deacons will no longer play their rescheduled game against Louisville next week. But if they successfully contain the virus, the ACC will allow them to schedule a second non-conference opponent for Nov. 28.

Wake Forest’s game against Louisville is now set for a Dec. 19 kickoff. BC’s meeting with the Cardinals, on the other hand, is a week away. Game time and network will be announced Sunday, according to the ACC’s schedule update.

Earlier this week, it appeared as if the Eagles were going to go 21 days between their loss to No. 2 Notre Dame last weekend and their Dec. 5 road game at Virginia.

It’s back to the traditional bye week for BC. At least for now.

COVID-19 numbers are ramping up throughout the country. The virus has thrown the ACC schedule in a blender this past week, even delaying Trevor Lawrence’s highly-anticipated return, as No. 4 Clemson’s noon game at Florida State was postponed Saturday morning.

Only three ACC games will be played Saturday, two of which are non-conference matchups.