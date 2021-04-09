EagleAction - BC likes Mansoor Delane's versatility in secondary

Eagle Action spotlighted new BC offer recipient Mansoor Delane earlier in the week.

The 6'1, 175-pound three-star (5.5 RR) cornerback from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding also spoke with Eagle Action about that offer recently.

Ranked the No. 24 player in Maryland from the Class of 2022, Delane told EA, "So I have been talking to Coach Aazaar for a while now. They have just been evaluating me for a while and now they just offered."

Delane added that he has had a conversation with head coach Jeff Hafley, noting, "He had some great things to say."

"Coach Hafley said he loves my length and hitting ability. Also my natural instinct around the ball. They see me playing anywhere in the defensive backfield."

Given that BC just offered most of the contact between Delane and the coaching staff has been an introduction, getting to know one another, and the coaches conveying what prompted their interest in Delane.

BC's involvement with Delane comes at a good time, as he starts to set official visits for when the dead period is set to end in less than two months. His first official has been scheduled to Virginia Tech for June 4-6.