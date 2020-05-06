News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 13:58:49 -0500') }} football Edit

BC lands yet another defensive back

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances cornerback Jamal Hood became the latest Boston College commitment on Wednesday, when he went public with his commitment on Twitter.In a couple of respects Hood's commitm...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}