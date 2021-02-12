EagleAction - BC lands WVU running back transfer Alec Sinkfield

David Bailey's decision to transfer from Boston College might make a little more sense today.

That's because West Virginia running back Alec Sinkfield announced on Friday that he will be transferring to the Heights, where he will have two years of eligibility for the Eagles.

Sinkfield rushed for 327 yards and had 69 receiving yards in 10 games for the Mountaineers during the 2020 season. He was West Virginia's primary punt return man (19 returns, 101 yards, 5.32 YPR) and occasionally handled kickoffs.

PFF gave Sinkfield an overall offense grade of 62.8 on 202 snaps this season.

He also returned punts for West Virginia during the 2019 season.

Sinkfield was a second team All-Big 12 academic selection in 2019 as both a redshirt freshman and sophomore.

As a member of the Class of 2017 coming out of Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage, Sinkfield was a three-star prospect with offers from the likes of Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, and Pittsburgh among others.

Sinkfield entered the transfer portal at the end of January so it didn't take long for him to find his next home.

The first part of his career at West Virginia was plagued by injuries, including one to an ankle which derailed him.



