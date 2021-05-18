BC lands FCS All-American tight end transfer

The Boston College coaching staff is hoping it just upgraded its passing game of the future with another transfer addition.

This one comes from Trae Berry, a 6'7 tight end from Jacksonville State.

Barry was an All-American at the FCS level who had 524 receiving yards on 33 receptions for Jacksonville State last year.

It makes sense that Boston College would be a sought after destination for tight ends and that appears to be holding true.

Barry was an unranked 6'6, 205-pound quarterback prospect from the Class of 2017 out of Foley, Ala.