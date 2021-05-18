 EagleAction - BC lands FCS All-American tight end transfer
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-18 23:22:11 -0500') }} football Edit

BC lands FCS All-American tight end transfer

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

The Boston College coaching staff is hoping it just upgraded its passing game of the future with another transfer addition.

This one comes from Trae Berry, a 6'7 tight end from Jacksonville State.

Barry was an All-American at the FCS level who had 524 receiving yards on 33 receptions for Jacksonville State last year.

It makes sense that Boston College would be a sought after destination for tight ends and that appears to be holding true.

Barry was an unranked 6'6, 205-pound quarterback prospect from the Class of 2017 out of Foley, Ala.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}