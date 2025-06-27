BC Lands Commitment From 2026 WR Nyqir Helton

More good news came down the pipeline for the BC staff around 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Highly-recruited New Jersey wide receiver Nyqir 'Boom' Helton announced his commitment on Instagram.

Helton had 22 offers according to Rivals, including schools like BC, Pitt, Wisconsin, Penn State, Kentucky and Indiana. Georgia and NC State had also shown some recent interest.

Last season with Winslow Twp. Football, he had 47 catches for 857 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Helton is now the 25th commit for the class of 2026.