Another day, another pick up from Texas for the BC staff.



The Eagles have been reeling in some big names from the Lone Star state as of late on offense and on Tuesday, they got one on defense. Three-star CB Ashton McShane announced his commitment to the Eagles on Twitter.



"#AGTG Thank you God for this opportunity! Committed." McShane wrote. Out of McKinney, Texas, McShane is listed at 6'1, 175lbs. Last season was his first year as a defensive back after lining up strictly as a wide receiver. He made the transition look easy and came up with 27 tackles, 5 picks, 4 PBU's and two tackles for loss along with a fumble recovery.



A quick glance at his Hudl tape shows that McShane shows great length, speed and closing ability. He's also great at high-pointing balls, has a very sudden change-of-direction ability and can lock people up.