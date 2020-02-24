News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 21:13:47 -0600') }} football Edit

BC in good position early with Michigan corner

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

With Boston College trying to become more of a player with some of the Upper Midwest, West Bloomfield, Mich., cornerback Maxwell Hairston and many others have come into focus.Hairston, a 6-foot-1, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}