News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 20:31:22 -0500') }} football Edit

BC in good company in John Howse's recruitment

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Brentwood, Tenn., cornerback John Howse IV is one of the South's top cornerback prospects from the Class of 2021 and Boston College has been making an impact on him recently.Howse told Eagle Action...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}