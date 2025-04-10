BC Holds Penultimate Spring Practice On Thursday

CHESTNUT HILL - 14 down, one to go.

BC held its penultimate spring ball practice for 2025 on Thursday, going for a little over an hour before (presumably) having one more controlled scrimmage inside Fish Field House on Saturday morning.

Once again I had to head down to Gillette for a couple player availabilities, so I was only able to catch from about 9:40-10:45 (I don't trust traffic or parking where we have to go down there), but still saw some good stuff.

-7-on-7

Wasn't charting here, but saw Lonergan have completions to Harris and a short one to (I think) McDonald and saw James with a deep dime to McLaughlin and another nice throw to the sidelines for Wes Welker 2.0. On one particular rep for Rising, he had a completion to Chudzinski over the middle (showing up daily now) and Njita Sinkala (I think) had a punch out, great to see guys still being aggressive through the whistle this far into spring ball.

-Punt work for a bit. As I drove around the Res coming in I did see them outside for a bit on the practice fields.

-Team period, full field drive from inside their own 5. Admittedly didn't pay the closest attention chatting with a couple people, but here's what I got...

James: Incompletion to Franklin, run (I believe Turbo), deep ball to Harris, but it ultimately falls incomplete as he hits the ground with Cam Martinez in coverage, nice scramble for James, completion to Harris over the middle (ball had been moved up a couple times), incompletion though the back of the end zone.

Lonergan: Dime down the right sideline deep for Ty Lockwood, shot pass to Zeke Moore (neck roll was back, not sure it ever left I just hadn't noticed it for a while), missed the next snap, swing to Broome, sideline to Skeete missed the next snap, incompletion one the middle, (ball moved inside the red zone), QB run, TD to McLaughlin in the back of the end zone.

Reisig: Couple completions to Nedrick Boldin Jr., a few to Chduzinski and he ultimately finished with a TD to Boldin Jr. in the back left corner. At this point, Bill O'Brien dropped and did 10 pushups with players surrounding him, not exactly sure what the deal was, but he clearly lost.

-Competitive field goal period. Rotating from hashmarks from about 35-40 yards out. In total, Lombardo, Stone and Connor went 9-11 with an Omar Thornton block off the edge (I think it was him) on a Lombardo attempt and a miss wide left by Connor to wrap up the session. Otherwise they were all money again. If it were up to me it'd be Lombardo right now as of April 10th.

Headed down to Gillette after that but O'Brien was getting into situational stuff at the end of the game when I walked to the garage, so things were most likely wrapping up soon.

Hopefully I'll see a bunch of you there again on Saturday. I've gotta believe it's an intense day to head into summer workouts on a high note.