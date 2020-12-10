BC has caught Simeon Price's attention
Boston College has already picked off one prospect formerly committed to South Carolina during the Will Muschamp era.After Muschamp's dismissal in Columbia, Jeff Hafley was able to use his prior re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news