News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 20:57:29 -0500') }} football Edit

BC gives Maryland ATH first offer after camp

S6jkpkpgkksuflhcfryh
Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

Towson (Md.) Loyola quarterback/athlete Jordan Moore, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound Class of 2021 athlete, landed an offer from Boston College after camping with the Eagles on Sunday.It's Moore's first off...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}