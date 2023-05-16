BROOKLINE - If there were any BC scouts that haven't gotten to see every square inch of Connecticut and Massachusetts, they have now.



On Tuesday and Wednesday for the second straight year, private schools around both states are holding 45-minute or one-hour workouts with potential prospects ranging from sophomores to seniors. Hundreds of college coaches from around the country have traveled through both states between Monday and Tuesday. The CT schools (Choate, Cheshire Academy, St. Thomas More, Brunswick, Taft, Avon Old Farms, Loomis Chaffe, Suffield Academy) as well as Spring Field Central showcased their guys starting at 6:30 A.M. and wrapped up at SC around 9:15 P.M. On Tuesday, Deerfield and Williston kicked things off in the morning before coaches made their way to Tabor, Dexter Southfield, St. Sebastian's, Milton Academy and BB&N.



The big "stars" of the day that just about every coach was there to see were OL/DL prospects Dom Silvia (2024), Riley Riley Bloch (2024), Liam Andrews (2024) and Hardy Watts (2025). In total, there were 23 players from the DS program participating.



Ohio State, Penn State West Virginia, USC, Costal Carolina and almost every other big program you can think of have been in attendance, including BC. With no spring football in New England aside from the now two-year-old Elite Football League held on Sunday's in May at Malden Catholic, these types of work outs are invaluable to staffs everywhere, which is why New England has been the epicenter of the college football world for two days.



"It's great," Jason Turdryn said recently in an interview. "You think about it. You get...I don't even know what the number was (Monday), but it was a full house everywhere in Connecticut from morning until night. Then today, you get to see some of the talent around Massachusetts. So, over the two days - and every day is valuable - but, over the two days, you get to see a bunch local of talent in a 48-hour span, it's extremely valuable.



"With no spring ball, these workouts allow you to see a kid run space. You can see a kid run routes, or see a kid pass rush, or see a guy that really is 6'5" and not 6'4" so it's just really beneficial for these kids and for all of the coaches."





