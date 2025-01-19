BC Gets Commitment From 2028 CM QB Ramar Thomas

Right around the time that the Bills were locking up a spot in the AFC title game thanks to Mark Andrews, the BC staff got some more good news after some unofficial visits this weekend.

The Catholic Conference - and in particular the Catholic Memorial connection - remains strong for Bill O'Brien, Jonathan DiBiaso and the rest of the staff as the Eagles got their first commitment for the class of 2028 in quarterback Ramar Thomas.

Thomas announced his decision in an Instagram post.

Thomas didn't see the field much this season, but should be a factor for the Knights and the older Coach Dibs in 2025. Thomas is listed at 6'3," 180lbs. and could find himself somewhere else in the Eagles system. But that's a problem that can be solved down the road. For now, he'll (most likely) be the guy Dibs depends on to try and lead CM back to Gillette and the D2 title.

While any commit who still has three years of high school left can certainly change his mind between now and the time they join the program, BC obviously has strong relationships with the local schools and are hell bent on keeping talent home. This staff has been after Thomas for a while, with the young QB announcing an offer from the Eagles back on December 2nd (also on Instagram).

While he doesn't have a ton of highlight film yet, his current Hudl is pretty impressive.