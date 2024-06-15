Another out-of-the-region recruit is headed to Chestnut Hill.



Linebacker Israel Oladipupo from Noblesville HS in Indiana announced his commitment right around 5 PM on Saturday.



Listed at 6'3" 235lbs. Oladipupo is a speedy guy who can get sideline to sideline in a hurry (4.6 40-yard dash). He finished last season with 75 tackles, 2 sacks and six QB hurries.



Oladipupo simpley wrote "Home!" in his social media post.



Oladipupo was heavily recruited and had offers from BC, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Indiana, Liberty, Ohio, Oklahoma State, Toledo, Western Michigan, Wisconsin and Yale. He also had interest from Notre Dame, Penn State and Purdue.