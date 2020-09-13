BC, Georgia Tech among DB Nathan Vail's options
Boston College has had a positive reception from the defensive backs who have heard from Jeff Hafley's coaching staff over the past several months since he was hired.They're hoping to ride that mom...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news