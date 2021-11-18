BC-FSU a Meeting of Battle-Tested Teams Playing Their Best in November

Boston College was in a free fall two and a half weeks ago. The Eagles were winless in ACC play, averaging 10 points per game against conference opponents and helpless at quarterback. Weathering a four-game losing streak, BC was on the verge of complete desperation. But before head coach Jeff Halfey had to, perhaps prematurely, start true freshman Emmett Morehead under center, Phil Jurkovec almost miraculously rescued BC’s season. After missing six games with a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand, Jurkovec made his unexpected return for the Red Bandana Game. It was the first of two straight Eagles victories that have revived BC’s season. The latest was a comeback win at Georgia Tech that was a microcosm of BC’s roller coaster season. “It’s hard to really find out who you are—as a team, as a person, as a coach, as a player—when things are really easy because you miss some stuff,” Hafley said. “But when you go through adversity, you find out a lot about yourself and your team.” The same thing could be said for Mike Norvell, Florida State’s second-year head coach, and a Seminoles team that started the year 0-4 for the first time since 1974. FSU faithful have gone through every emotion this season: hatred, disbelief, surprise and, most recently, jubilation.

Norvell’s Seminoles bounced back to win three straight following their horrid September, which included a loss to FCS Jacksonville State. Then FSU fell back to earth with back-to-back defeats before keeping postseason hopes alive with the program’s first win over a rivalry opponent (Clemson, Florida or Miami) since 2017. FSU’s victory over the Hurricanes last weekend extended beyond the gridiron, and it was a huge recruiting boost for a “sleeping giant.” When it appeared as if the Seminoles were going to blow a 20-7 halftime lead, quarterback Jordan Travis orchestrated a game-winning, 80-yard touchdown drive that featured a 4th-and-14 conversion and a Travis score with 26 ticks remaining. You might as well take the stat comparisons with a grain of salt this week. BC (6-4, 2-4 ACC) and FSU (4-6, 3-4) are vastly different teams right now than they were a few months ago. It’s a matchup of Atlantic Division teams who like to “out-physical” opponents. “I love games like that,” Norvell said this week. “Because, at the end of the day, you’ll see who’s willing to invest, who’s willing to push. Both sides, at some point, are going to get knocked down on Saturday. Can you get back up? Can you continue to push forward?” BC left guard Zion Johnson knows what’s coming. He noted that every ACC team “has a lot of good defensive linemen,” however, the fifth-year NFL prospect gave significant props to an FSU front that has helped the Seminoles rank sixth in TFLs and sacks per game this season. It’s a group that serves as the first level of a defense that’s posted the 11th-best Pro Football Focus run defense grade (85.6) in 2021. Jurkovec said Tuesday that he knows the Seminoles will do what they can to stop the Eagles’ rushing attack. FSU can’t just stack the box like past BC opponents, though. Not with Jurkovec at the helm. “I felt like at one point this year, when I watched, the whole world was in the box,” Hafley said. “And I don’t know if you can defend us like that anymore. ’Cause now the threat of getting the ball thrown over your head is back.”