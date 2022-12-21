CHESTNUT HILL - In his first press conference since the final game of the year on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hafley didn’t just talk about the latest crop of high school recruits to commit to the program.

Hafley was also asked about the departure of quarterback Phil Jurkovec as well as the return of Christian Mahogany.

ON MAHOGANY RETURN AND VIDEO THAT ACCOMPANIED THE ANNOUNCEMENT

“Christian and I talked throughout the season. Christian and I have had a really good relationship since we got here, Christian and I are very close and we’ll talk about anything. We’re very honest with each other. I kind of felt like he was leaning to come back for a while, but I think the NFL in his mind was always there a little. I think he dreams of sitting in that green room like Zion (Johnson) did and coming off an ACL, I think he realized that’d be hard to do. We talked and I had a pretty good idea probably right before the last game he was coming back, even though I gave him a big hug on senior day. Had a great conversation. His mom’s awesome and she’s been involved with it. The video, he actually sent me before so I didn’t have a heart attack when I saw it.

“I’m appreciative of Christian. I think it’s an example like Zay (Flowers). I think it’s a similar situation to Zay. Let’s all be honest with each other, you guys think other (schools) weren’t calling Christian? Outside of our staff…I’m sure they were. I’m sure Christian received phone calls like Zay received phone calls. The fact Christian wants to stay here and finish his degree says a lot about him and his relationship with the staff, but more importantly with his teammates. I think we have one of the best guards in all of college football coming back.”

ON THE DEPARTURE OF JURKOVEC AND RELATIONSHIP THE TWO STILL HAVE

“Phil and I have a great relationship. Phil came in, I don’t know, two days ago, sat in my office, talked a lot, gave me a big hug and thanked me for everything. We talked a lot after the year. I think we all saw the big picture for us and with Phil contemplating the NFL, I think the best thing for Phil was to go play another year in a great spot with Frank (Cignetti). I called Frank and said ‘hey, Phil’s probably going to enter the portal, you got a spot for him?’ and I’ll root for Phil. Obviously, other than one week when I’m constantly going to blitz him.

“I 100% told him that. That’s the relationship I have with Phil. I told him I was going to send more zero blitzes in that game than he’s ever seen in his life and he better keep his head on a swivel. Phil did a lot for us. Phil’s really the first guy…I went to the airport, picked him up, brought him here. He did really well that first year and we’ve been through a lot together. He’s helped me, I helped him and I wish Phil nothing but the best. He sees which direction we’re going too and I think he’s really happy for Emmett (Morehead) and he was really cool about it.”