EagleAction - BC Football Announces Three-Year Deal With Adidas

Boston College wore its 1984-themed throwbacks every game last season. Fans welcomed the retro look as it diverged from the stale Under Armour uniforms that the program debuted in 2016.

Now, they’re getting another change.

Two weeks after the school announced a trailblazing 10-year deal with New Balance for its 30 other varsity sports, BC made news Wednesday morning with a football-only, three-year agreement with Adidas. BC is believed to be the first FBS school with a football-only apparel agreement, according to The Athletic, which broke the story.

“This is an exciting partnership with adidas and one that will truly benefit our student-athletes,” Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a BC Athletics statement. “In choosing adidas, we were able to join forces with a global brand that is one of the leaders in football footwear, apparel and accessories. Our student-athletes will be outfitted with more footwear and apparel than ever before with this new partnership.”

Shorter than many traditional college apparel deals, BC’s Adidas agreement will last through the 2023 season. The Eagles will be one of five ACC football teams sporting Adidas this fall. Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, and North Carolina State also have partnerships with the company.

With the new deal will come new uniforms, and perhaps more than BC fans are accustomed to.

“I think anytime your players are happy, and I think anytime anything benefits recruiting, which I think this does, I think everybody’s happy,” second-year head coach Jeff Hafley told The Athletic. “I think if you ask any athlete, anytime they’re going to get more of something, that always fires them up. When you get to a locker and it’s full of new stuff and a lot more stuff than they’re used to having, I think that’s huge, and that’s what you’re going to see.”

The Eagles jumped ship from Reebok to Under Armour in 2010. And then they extended their partnership with Under Armour in 2015 through the 2023-24 academic year. But, like Cincinnati, UCLA, and Cal, BC turned away from Under Armour during the 2020-21 cycle.

BC begins its Adidas partnership on June 1.

“We are excited to show off our modern, class look with adidas’ new uniforms later in the summer,” Kraft said in his Wednesday statement.