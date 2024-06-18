As I reported on Saturday, 2025 QB Shaker Reisig has flipped his commitment from Utah to Boston College.



Reisig is out of Tulsa, Oklahoma and is listed on the Rivals site at 6'1" 200lbs. Reisig originally committed to Utah in March, but officially de-committed on Monday with a post on X.



Reisig is yet another highly-coveted national recruit that has chosen to be part of what Bill O'Brien is building. Fittingly, Julian Edelman was on campus Monday speaking with the team just hours after Reisig announced his de-commitment. He obviously wasn't in the meeting, but it was a snapshot of why BC is having so much success at the national level during this recruiting cycle. The ability for O'Brien and this staff to connect current players that have won at the highest level regularly is just so valuable.



Reisig has offers from BC, Utah, BYU, Illinois, Memphis, Minnesota, Missouri, OK State, San Jose State, Tulsa, Iowa State and most notably, heavy interest from Oklahoma.

