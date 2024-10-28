BC Flips 2025 DL Commit

BC fans got some good recruiting news on Monday when Sterling Sanders of Blythwood, South Carolina announced his flip from Georgia Southern to the Eagles.

"I will like to say thank you to all the coaches and staff that have recruited me to play football at Georgia Southern," he wrote in a social media post. "Y'all have showed me nothing but love from day one and I will always be very appreciative of the program.

"However, after strong consideration and discussion with my family and coaches I have decided to recommit from Georgia Southern University. With that being said after an amazing official visit this past weekend in Boston, I have decided to commit to Boston College University.

"I am blessed and very excited to play for Coach O'Brien, Coach Lewis, Coach Comissiong and the rest of the wonderful Boston College staff. Extremely excited for my new home. #EarnIt."

Sanders is a 3-star prospect on Rivals and had 10 total offers from BC, Charlotte, Citadel, Costal Carolina, UConn, Georgia Southern, Liberty, UAB, Western Kentucky and Wofford