BC Falls Apart in Second Half Against No. 22 Wolfpack

First-year place kicker Connor Lytton missed a 32-yard field goal. Graduate punter Grant Carlson muffed a snap. And true freshman wideout Jaden Williams dropped three passes, one of which resulted in an interception.

Boston College’s secret weapons, both young and old, were off their game Saturday night under the lights of a packed yet wet Alumni Stadium, and it cost the Eagles.

BC was in position to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. Instead, the Wolfpack finished the half with a field goal of its own. It was the first of four consecutive N.C. State scores that saw the Wolfpack stake itself to a 31-7 advantage and spoil BC’s Homecoming Weekend.

N.C. State added insult to injury in the fourth quarter with a safety and secured a 33-7 win, extending BC’s losing streak to AP-ranked opponents to 22 games.

Rather than storming the field, BC (4-2, 0-2 ACC) was hit with a terrible storm of drops, fumbles, non-fumbles and poor kicks. At first, however, BC was playing a game Eagles fans have become accustomed to watching during the first two years of the Hafley era.

Just like against Missouri and Clemson, BC responded to N.C. State (5-1, 2-0) throwing the first punch. Following a circus-like, 40-yard touchdown catch by Wolfpack wide receiver Devin Carter, who caught the ball behind the back of BC’s Elijah Jones, the Eagles strung together a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Grosel hit 4-of-6 passes on the series, Pat Garwo III was barreling over the Wolfpack defense and Trae Barry hauled in an eight-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

That’s the last time BC would score.

None




