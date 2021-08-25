BC Fall Camp Feels “Normal,” But Program Still Cautious About COVID-19

Boston College football’s success preventing COVID-19 last year was the program’s biggest victory. It was a testament to the “For The Team” culture Jeff Hafley fostered during his first year in Chestnut Hill. And it exemplified the Eagles’ unity and unwavering commitment to what Hafley was building on the Heights.

BC went more than 8,000 COVID-19 tests in 2020 without a player or staff member testing positive. The Eagles never had a practice or game canceled because of the pandemic, at one point playing nine straight weeks without a bye.

Although the team is fully vaccinated, there is still a degree of apprehension about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. The delta variant has caused headaches across America. In Massachusetts, health officials reported 1,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Aug. 20, according to NBC Boston. That’s the most the state has had in one day since April 17.

“I think there’s a little bit of concern when you kind of read what’s going on right now with some of the cases rising,” Hafley said during Monday’s annual BC media day. “But we’re kinda in our bubble. In training camp, it’s just us. So it does feel normal.”

Hafley explained that it’s great to finally be in team meeting rooms again rather than Zoom breakout rooms or socially distanced on the practice field.

“That stuff got old fast,” Hafley said.

Second-year offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. said he’s most appreciative of the general interaction between coaches, players and program staffers, whether it’s in the meeting room, in the office or on the practice field.

“Just things being more normal,” he said.

Hafley is able to look players in the eye and coach them without worrying about if they’re wearing their mask or if they’re six feet apart. He even mentioned that being with the media in person is nice as well. But the 42-year-old head coach is aware that BC isn’t totally in the clear.

Graduate defensive end Marcus Valdez, a 2020 captain, told reporters Monday that Hafley spoke to the team about the delta variant and the increased stakes this season. If an ACC team doesn’t have enough players available to field a team because of COVID-19 this fall, it will be charged with a forfeit. In that case, the forfeiting team receives a loss in the conference standings, while its opponent will grab a win in the process.

Valdez said that, even though every BC player is vaccinated, they’re still trying to protect themselves and take the delta variant seriously while living their lives.

“Obviously, the risk of exposure is not as big as it was last year when we were unvaccinated,” he said. “But the threat is still there. So we’re trying to definitely stay safe. I’m just trying to be conscious and smart about where we’re going and what we’re doing.”

BC is one of six ACC schools requiring students to be vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption, according to ESPN. The others include Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Fans will be welcome back to Alumni Stadium this fall for the first time since 2019. BC’s team personnel aren't being tested for COVID-19. Gone are the masks and splash shields. Things are different. But COVID-19 remains in the back of the mind of Eagles players and coaches.