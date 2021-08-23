BC enters the race for big Virginia safety
Class of 2023 safety Kaleb Spencer is an imposing player in a defensive backfield.At 6'3, 210 pounds it's fair to wonder what exactly he might be in a college defense after his upcoming junior and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news