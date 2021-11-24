BC commit Zamor has had a front row seat for Eagles' season
Everett wide receiver and Boston College commitment Ismael Zamor has had close to a front row seat for the Eagles' 2021 football season.The 6'1, 175-pound three-star (5.6 RR) receiver who is ranked...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news