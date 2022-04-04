BC Coasts Past Virginia Tech After Runaway First Quarter

So much for the slow starts. Boston College lacrosse stormed out to an 8-1 lead Saturday afternoon against Virginia Tech and never let the Hokies get closer than seven goals, coasting to an 18-8 victory in Alumni Stadium.

Charlotte North tied a season high with seven goals. Caitlynn Mossman continued to brand herself as more than just a feeder with her fourth straight hat trick. And, in addition to extending her goals streak, Jenn Medjid contributed three assists to round out a five-point day.

No. 2 BC (11-1, 4-1 ACC) couldn’t have asked for a better first quarter. The Eagles outshot Virginia Tech (8-6, 2-4), 14-3, and 12 of those strikes were on target. What’s more, BC won 7-of-9 draws in the period. Not only did Acacia Walker-Weinstein’s team dominate possession, but the Eagles dominated when they had possession, too.

Sophomore middie Kayla Martello put the wheels in motion with a shot fake and rip inside the eight-meter arc. After that, though, it was the North show. After scoring just once against Dartmouth, North exploded for three consecutive goals in the opening frame Saturday.

The first came on a free-position shot. It was one of three free-position scores for North against the Hokies. As a team, the Eagles cashed in on 7-of-12 free-position attempts. It’s nothing new for BC, which ranks first in the country in free-position goals (57) and fifth in free-position percentage (53.8%).

After Sarah Lubnow, Virginia Tech’s leading scorer, got the Hokies on the board, Mallory Hasselbeck restored the Eagles’ four-goal advantage by slipping past Virginia Tech defender Sydney Golini, catching a pass from Medjid—who was drawing heaps of attention—and firing a shot past goalie Morgan Berman.