CHESTNUT HILL - While Saturday's Spring Fest at BC was a celebration, it was also a reminder of the tragic events that took place exactly 10 years ago to the day.



It's hard to believe that the Boston Marathon bombing happened a decade ago, but BC coaches had special blue hoodies on during the spring game on Saturday to acknowledge the event. Head coach Jeff Hafley obviously wasn't here during that time, but understood what this day represents and wanted to make sure his staff could do their part to show some support on such a somber anniversary. .



"The sweatshirts today, you know, obviously, the 10-year anniversary of the bombing at the Boston Marathon and we just kind of wanted to show our support and unity for those victims, the heroes and the strength and resiliency," he said. "The generosity of the people of Boston, the city of Boston and the country.



"We wanted to show our support and recognition. I appreciate everybody wearing them today and I think it's very important today that we all recognize that. I think it's a special day and just happy to be part of that."