BC coaches encouraging Jack Funke to cross-train for different positions
It almost seems like Jack Funke committed to Boston College as someone from a different recruiting class. Now 6'6 and 290 pounds (right where BC's coaches like to see him in terms of stature, Funke...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news