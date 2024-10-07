BC Captains Need To Make Sure UVA Performance Doesn't Fester

It's a perfect time for a bye week.

BC's brutal performance against Virginia on Saturday is the one that could leak into the next game if there was one this Saturday. Instead, the Eagles now have an opportunity to get back to what made them a Top 25 team just a few weeks ago with a week off.

Ultimately, it's on the captains to make sure that one doesn't become the norm. It's hard to believe that the staff will allow it to, but in the end, it's the guys on the field and in the locker room that need to figure out why BC can start well but fade as the game goes on.

That's where the captains come in.

Team leadership shouldn't be an issue for the Eagles, but actions will speak louder than words. Following the loss to the Hoos, both Drew Kendall and Donovan Ezeiruaku were asked what the message will be moving forward.

"I don't know what happened today," Kendall said when specifically asked about all of the penalties and the overall lack of execution. "I'm not sure what happened with the penalties, just sort of losing focus there. But, we've got to regroup. It's something we've got to take a close look at and fix moving forward...the message is we've got to see what we can do better. We know we've got a great room and we just have to be able to execute better at the end of the day."

"First and foremost, get healthy," added Ezeiruaku. "Obviously, push just doing our job. Taking everything one day at a time, one play at a time and controlling what we can control. That's the only thing we can do moving forward.

"Coach O'Brien preaches playing disciplined football, penalty-free football and those are things we can control on the field. Those pre-snap and post-snap penalties...the stuff we can control, we just have to do a better job with that."