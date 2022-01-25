BC Can’t Buy a Basket in Blowout Loss at Wake Forest

Wake Forest is 50th nationally in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom. The Demon Deacons, who now rank 30th in Division I in points per game (79.2), can light up the scoreboard. They have the ACC Player of the Year favorite in Alondes Williams—who leads the conference in scoring average and assists—and they have two other transfers who also average 12 or more points. Steve Forbes has rebuilt Wake Forest despite ranking 277th in the country in KenPom’s minutes continuity (33.4%) metric. It’s a high-octane offense that Boston College men’s basketball was going to have to contain Monday night in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Eagles didn’t. More like they couldn’t because they shot 25.4% from the floor—their worst single-game shooting percentage against an ACC opponent all-time—and Wake Forest coasted to its fourth straight win, an 87-57 victory.

“They’ve proven they can score, so when you have an opportunity to score, you have to keep it even,” first-year BC head coach Earl Grant said. “But when we weren’t scoring, I thought it affected our defense, and we didn’t bring the energy and intensity we needed to stop them.” Grant added that he didn’t think the Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) brought the “juice” necessary to compete with the Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3), who came into the night receiving votes in the latest AP Poll. At first, however, neither team was sound offensively. The game was tied, 5-5, at the first media timeout. BC started 2-of-9, and Wake Forest wasn’t much better. The Demon Deacons were 2-of-7 from the floor with three quick turnovers. BC had chances—several, in fact—at the rim. The Eagles finished 8-of-27 on layups and missed their lone dunk attempt. Similar to their loss at Louisville last week, they couldn’t finish in the lane. As the Eagles were weathering dry spells, Wake Forest created separation with runs, the first of which was a 10-0 spurt that featured four points from Daivien Williamson. The senior guard registered all 12 of his points in the first half. Wake Forest continued to widen the gap during a three-plus-minute Eagles drought in the back half of the period. Makai Ashton-Langford resumed BC’s scoring with an off-balanced 3-pointer. But Williamson answered on the other end with a triple of his own to make it 33-16, Demon Deacons.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4zOjQ1IGxlZnQgaW4gMUg6IFdha2UgRm9yZXN0IDMzLCBCQyAxNi48 YnI+PGJyPk1ha2FpIEFzaHRvbi1MYW5nZm9yZCBlbmRzIGEgMysgbWludXRl IEJDIGRyeSBzcGVsbCB3aXRoIGFuIG9mZi1iYWxhbmNlZCAzLXBvaW50ZXIu IEJ1dCBEYWl2aWVuIFdpbGxpYW1zb24gYW5zd2VycyBvbiB0aGUgb3RoZXIg ZW5kIHdpdGggYSB0cmlwbGUgb2YgaGlzIG93bi48YnI+PGJyPkJDIGhhcyBt aXNzZWQgYXQgbGVhc3QgZml2ZSBsYXl1cHMgc28gZmFyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vaDZiWGtVUUNmdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2g2Ylhr VVFDZnQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFj a3N0cm9tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNr c3Ryb20vc3RhdHVzLzE0ODU3NTk4MzgyOTg4MTY1MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Everything looked harder than it had to be for the Eagles. Even their final play of the half, which actually resulted in a Jaeden Zackery 3-pointer before the buzzer, included an errant pass out of a double team. TJ Bickerstaff did a nice job of keeping Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia in check in the first half. LaRavia had just two points on 0-of-4 shooting after erupting for a career-high 31 in the Demon Deacons’ thrashing of North Carolina Saturday. In the second period, though, the Indiana State transfer set the tone. He threw down a perfect alley-oop pass from Williams—lofted from the Wake Forest logo—and then, a few minutes later, dunked again on the break, this time off a Zackery turnover.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNTo1OCBsZWZ0IGluIDJIOiBXYWtlIEZvcmVzdCA1MCwgQkMgMjku PGJyPjxicj5UaGlzIGlzIGdldHRpbmcgb3V0IG9mIGhhbmQuIEFmdGVyIGEg cXVpZXQgMXN0IGhhbGYsIFdha2UgRiBKYWtlIExhUmF2aWEgaGFzIDcgcHRz IGluIHRoZSAybmQgcGVyaW9kIChmb3VyIG9mZiBkdW5rcywgaW5jbHVkaW5n IHRoaXMgYWxsZXktb29wIGZpbmlzaCkuPGJyPjxicj5EZWFjb25zIGhhdmUg c2NvcmVkIG9uIGJhY2stdG8tYmFjayBwb3NzZXNzaW9ucyAoZmlyc3Qgb2Zm IGEgVE8sIHRoZW4gb2ZmIGEgYmxvY2spLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vQTJzNDdISnM5ZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0EyczQ3SEpzOWU8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3Rh dHVzLzE0ODU3Njk0ODU1NjI4MjY3NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SmFudWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK