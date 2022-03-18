BC Bounces Back With Opening-Round WNIT Blowout of Maine

Boston College women’s basketball senior guard Marnelle Garraud pressured Maine freshman Alba Orois. Garraud tipped Orois’ pass attempt and, in one movement, corralled the loose ball with her left hand while flinging it down the court. Streaking along the left side of the floor was Cam Swartz. Swartz, the ACC’s Most Improved Player of the Year, soared by a pair of Black Bears and caught up to Garraud’s heave as BC’s bench erupted in cheers. She finished the fastbreak with a layup. "I was like, 'Oh shoot!' It was three people going after the ball,” Dontavia Waggoner said. “I was like, 'She got this, she got this,' and she got it. And she got it." Taylor Soule added: “​​It honestly felt like a movie. Like everything slowed down. Cam. And then the bench. And then it went in.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0LiBBLiBQbGF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVG9nZXRoZXJBc09uZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RvZ2V0aGVyQXNPbmU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZvckJvc3Rvbj9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZvckJvc3RvbjwvYT7wn6aF IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZR25JYWhZeHd0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vWUduSWFoWXh3dDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCb3N0b24gQ29sbGVn ZSBXb21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQGJjX3diYikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iY193YmIvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDQ2MTgwNzE5NDM2 NTU0Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Swartz, who struggled mightily in the Eagles’ second-round ACC Tournament loss to Florida State, didn’t make a field goal until the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s WNIT opener in Conte Forum. But she finished strong with a 3-pointer and that hustle play in the final frame. And BC got that bad tournament taste out of its mouth with a 69-44 runaway victory over Maine. Both teams weren’t far off from an NCAA Tournament appearance. BC (20-11, 10-8 ACC) was just on the wrong side of the bubble, whereas the Black Bears (20-12, 15-3 America East) were runner-ups in the America East after, at one point, winning 14 straight games and claiming the conference’s regular season championship. As much as they had to prove Thursday night, neither squad made a bucket in the first two and a half minutes. Eventually, though, Maine junior guard Anne Simon took matters into her own hands. Bringing down one of five Black Bear offensive rebounds in the first quarter, Simon creaked open the scoring gates. Maeve Carroll finished the job with a layup. Then Simon knocked down her first of two 3-pointers, the second of which put Maine up, 10-4. After a couple Maria Gakdeng layups, Simon passed the keys to Caroline Bornemann. The sophomore from Denmark, who finished the first half with 15 points, orchestrated a self-made 8-2 run that staked the Black Bears to an 18-10 lead. That stretch featured a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and an offensive board that set the stage for an and-one layup. Maine, which runs a Princeton-style offense, was working its backdoor cuts. That wasn’t surprising. What was head turning, however, was the fact that BC was outrebounded, 13-7, in the opening quarter, despite having a clear size advantage. The Eagles were better on the glass in the second quarter. The real difference, though, was their defense. BC, which ended the first period on a 6-0 spurt, held Maine to 3-of-17 from the floor in the next frame. “I thought the game was really decided in that second quarter,” Maine head coach Amy Vachon said. Waggoner set the tone in the period’s infancy, prying the ball away from Bornemann and running the break to tie the game at 18-18. Soon enough, a Kaylah Ivey 3-pointer jumpstarted an 18-5 BC scoring surge that ended the half. Soule, who piled up a game-high 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, accounted for nine of the Eagles’ first 14 points during that momentum-shifting run.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZKu8J2ThfCdkr7wnZODIPCdkp7wnZOO8J2SuPCdk4HwnZGSIOKe oe+4jyDwnZKc8J2Tg/Cdkrkt8J2foyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVG9nZXRoZXJBc09uZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RvZ2V0aGVyQXNPbmU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZvckJvc3Rvbj9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZvckJvc3RvbjwvYT7w n6aFIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rUkpJUzd4RXB2Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20va1JKSVM3eEVwdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCb3N0b24gQ29s bGVnZSBXb21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQGJjX3diYikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iY193YmIvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDQ2MDI3Mzg0 MTU0ODA4MzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTcsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==