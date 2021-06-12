BC basketball offers pair of teammates

Earl Grant's staff has reportedly extended offers to a pair of local teammates.

Maurice Vassel and Nichean White, who hail from Springfield Commonwealth Academy and play for the Under Armour-sponsored Riverside Hawks, both have offers from BC, this according to basketball recruiting writer Brian Reichert.

Adam Zagoria confirmed at least the offer to Vassel in a later post on social media.

Vassel is a 6'9 Class of 2024 forward while White is 6'7 and from the same class.