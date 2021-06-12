BC basketball offers pair of teammates
Earl Grant's staff has reportedly extended offers to a pair of local teammates.
Maurice Vassel and Nichean White, who hail from Springfield Commonwealth Academy and play for the Under Armour-sponsored Riverside Hawks, both have offers from BC, this according to basketball recruiting writer Brian Reichert.
Adam Zagoria confirmed at least the offer to Vassel in a later post on social media.
Vassel is a 6'9 Class of 2024 forward while White is 6'7 and from the same class.
According to another news report posted to social media the two players will be transferring to St. Raymond's in the Bronx.
Vassel is the more heralded of the two thus far, receiving offers from La Salle, Maryland, Rutgers, and Stony Brook before Boston College came into play with their own.