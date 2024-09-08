The drought is over,



The last time BC was ranked in the AP Top 25, the Sox had just won another World Series and the Pats were about to win their 6th Super Bowl in a few months.



For the first time since November 12, 2018, the Eagles are back in the Top 25, ranked No. 24 overall. The last time BC was ranked, it was at No. 20 . This is also the earliest (Week 3) BC has been in the AP Top 25 since they were in the AP and Coaches preseason polls in 2005.



This now sets up a massive showdown with No. 7 Missouri on the road next weekend. This is the toughest opponent BC has left on the schedule and a win not only gets BC to 3-0 heading into the red bandana game, but it would almost certainly put them inside the Top 20 (maybe Top 15) and allow fans to legitimately start thinking about what could be...