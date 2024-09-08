PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
BC Back In Top 25 For 1st Time In Six Years

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

The drought is over,

The last time BC was ranked in the AP Top 25, the Sox had just won another World Series and the Pats were about to win their 6th Super Bowl in a few months.

For the first time since November 12, 2018, the Eagles are back in the Top 25, ranked No. 24 overall. The last time BC was ranked, it was at No. 20 . This is also the earliest (Week 3) BC has been in the AP Top 25 since they were in the AP and Coaches preseason polls in 2005.

This now sets up a massive showdown with No. 7 Missouri on the road next weekend. This is the toughest opponent BC has left on the schedule and a win not only gets BC to 3-0 heading into the red bandana game, but it would almost certainly put them inside the Top 20 (maybe Top 15) and allow fans to legitimately start thinking about what could be...

