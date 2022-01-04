BC Athletics Updates Vaccination Requirements

A negative PCR test will no longer grant spectators access to Conte Forum public events, Boston College Athletics announced Tuesday.

And, in accordance with the City of Boston’s “B Together” initiative, all fans 12 and up must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 dose by Jan. 15 in order to attend men’s and women’s basketball or hockey games. They also must complete their second dose by Feb. 15. As of March 1, kids ages 5-11 will have to show proof of one COVID-19 dose.

BC will continue to enforce its mask requirement for all fans over the age of 2, except when they are eating or drinking.

The BC Athletics statement says that you can show proof of COVID-19 vaccination with…

• A CDC COVID-19 vaccination card

• A digital image of your CDC COVID-19 vaccination card

• An image of any official immunization record featuring COVID-19 vaccination record

• A City of Boston-designated app

• Any other COVID vaccine verification app, including CROWDPASS