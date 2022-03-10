BC Athletics Lifts Vaccine Requirement and Indoor Mask Mandate

Boston College Athletics will no longer require proof of vaccination for Conte Forum events, as of Wednesday. It has also lifted the facility's mask mandate.

Masks are no longer required indoors, according to the City of Boston and university COVID-19 health guidelines.

The first week of January, BC Athletics had announced that a negative PCR test would no longer grant spectators access to Conte Forum public events. They also stated that, in accordance with the City of Boston’s “B Together” initiative, all fans 12 and up had to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 15 in order to attend men’s and women’s basketball or hockey games. They also had to complete their second dose by Feb. 15.

And, starting March 1, kids ages 5-11 had to show proof of one COVID-19 dose.

BC continued to enforce its mask requirement for all fans over the age of 2, except when they were eating or drinking.

Now, with the Omicron variant in the rear view mirror, COVID-19 restrictions have lessened again.