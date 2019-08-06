With talking season over and camp beginning a flood of polls, power rankings and pundit lists are coming out.

Eagle Action rounds up the latest from a BC point of view.

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com recently published his ranking of all 130 FBS college football teams going into the 2019 season, and he ranked Boston College No. 57 overall. That sandwiched the Eagles right below Appalachian State and Troy but just ahead of Tennessee and FIU. According to those rankings, Fornelli expects BC to finish sixth in its half of the ACC, ahead of only Louisville. Wake Forest ranks 52nd.

This week ESPN also released its early preseason power rankings for the sport. Boston College was not among the top 25 teams included, but the Eagles will face No. 1 (Clemson), No. 8 (Notre Dame) and No. 21 (Syracuse).

Sports Illustrated's new power rankings for the preseason, released Tuesday, have Clemson at No. 2 and Notre Dame at No. 7.

One week ago the Coaches Poll came out with Boston College in the "others receiving votes" category. With BC receiving five votes, one more than Florida State, the Eagles place 45th overall nationally, immediately behind NC State and Duke.